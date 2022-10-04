Aspiriant LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $9.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $326.34. 38,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $307.15 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

