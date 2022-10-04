Aspiriant LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $7.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,688. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.39 and a 200 day moving average of $245.83.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

