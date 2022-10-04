Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Trading Down 18.4%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 18.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.49. 1,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Aryzta Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

