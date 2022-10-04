Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Cut by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 2.2% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after buying an additional 532,344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after buying an additional 2,555,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,172,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,072,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,973,000 after buying an additional 182,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,468,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,614,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.55.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $176.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $191.99. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.16 and a 200 day moving average of $171.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

