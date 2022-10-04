Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $404,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 178,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 97,366 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 155,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,157,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 66,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,479. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.