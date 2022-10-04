Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $2.64 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

GLD stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.40. 319,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,593. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.