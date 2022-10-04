Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up about 1.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 181,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,267,820. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

