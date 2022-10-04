Argus Begins Coverage on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,119,000 after acquiring an additional 689,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares during the period. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP grew its position in Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,264,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

