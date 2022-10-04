Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,671,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,600,359.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00.

Ares Management Trading Up 7.3 %

Ares Management stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.41%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

