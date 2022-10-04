Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) & VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Head to Head Survey

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VBI Vaccines and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines -15,391.36% -75.37% -50.75% Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A -93.72% -71.26%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines 0 0 1 1 3.50 Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 678.93%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $50.60, suggesting a potential upside of 163.54%. Given VBI Vaccines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VBI Vaccines is more favorable than Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

VBI Vaccines has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VBI Vaccines and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines $630,000.00 289.45 -$69.75 million ($0.39) -1.81 Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$206.36 million ($5.14) -3.74

VBI Vaccines has higher revenue and earnings than Arcutis Biotherapeutics. Arcutis Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VBI Vaccines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VBI Vaccines beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VBI Vaccines

(Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. The company's enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology allows for the development of eVLP vaccines that mimic the presentation of viruses to elicit a human immune system. Its lead eVLP program candidates include VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study; and VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial. The company also develops coronavirus vaccine candidates, such as VBI-2902 and VBI-2901. In addition, it engages in the development of vaccine platforms and products for licensing to pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies. It has collaboration and license agreements with Brii Biosciences Limited; and GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals S.A. The company also has a collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to develop pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. VBI Vaccines Inc. has collaboration with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to advance vaccine candidates against Covid-19 variants. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. VBI Vaccines Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of roflumilast for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; and ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to treat alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

