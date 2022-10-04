Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Down 2.3%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37. 6,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 763,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Arcellx Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. Research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

