Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Down 2.3%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.37. 6,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 763,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. Research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.