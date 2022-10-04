ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.86.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
