ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.