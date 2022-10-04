Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 24th. They set a sell rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

