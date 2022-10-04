Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $77.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.81.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.22. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

