Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.81.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 652,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,255,000 after acquiring an additional 94,201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,400,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

