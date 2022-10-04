Antoine Yver Sells 12,524 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 12,524 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $49,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,055.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Antoine Yver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Antoine Yver sold 2,468 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $10,044.76.

On Monday, August 1st, Antoine Yver sold 10,423 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $46,382.35.

On Monday, July 18th, Antoine Yver sold 20,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $97,400.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CNTA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 64,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

CNTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

