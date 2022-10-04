Annapolis Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 115,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $5.56 on Tuesday, hitting $199.14. 9,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

