Annapolis Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 24,831.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,443 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.