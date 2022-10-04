Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. 52,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,433,563. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

