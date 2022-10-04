Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $170,000. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.82. 264,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,080. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98.

