Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys 7,489 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 613,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 308,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,303,000. Finally, Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,835,700. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

