Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys 3,933 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 642.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. 1,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,971. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $66.82.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.