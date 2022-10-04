Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys 2,882 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,078. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

