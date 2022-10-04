Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. 118,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

