Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $26.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

