Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Sold by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC cut its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the period. Angi makes up 1.8% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Angi by 698.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

Angi Stock Performance

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANGI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 79,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. Angi’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Stories

