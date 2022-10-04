Analyzing Orbit International (ORBT) and Its Rivals

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Orbit International to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Orbit International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbit International Competitors 74 243 439 4 2.49

As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.15%. Given Orbit International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orbit International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbit International 3.97% 5.11% 3.71% Orbit International Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbit International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Orbit International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orbit International $22.22 million $3.25 million 23.71 Orbit International Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 39.72

Orbit International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Orbit International. Orbit International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Orbit International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Orbit International pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 17.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Orbit International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Orbit International has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbit International’s competitors have a beta of -1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orbit International competitors beat Orbit International on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment designs, manufactures, and sells customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment offers remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, and command display units, as well as provides LCD display modules design and enhancement services. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, armament systems, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as inverters. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

