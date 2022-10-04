Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Takes $2.54 Million Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 168,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.50% of VanEck BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 87,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 361,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,361,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55,011 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSEARCA BIZD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,004. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07.

