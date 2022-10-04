Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 497 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 172,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769,847. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.