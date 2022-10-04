Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 45 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $476,577,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 164.8% in the first quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 164,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,333,000 after acquiring an additional 102,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 153.1% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 163,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,435,000 after purchasing an additional 98,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $65.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $948.00. 16,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,028. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $908.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $887.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,711.02.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

