Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,378. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

