Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Grows Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises 2.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $22,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

ONEQ traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,246. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

