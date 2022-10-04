Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 25,920 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.69. The company had a trading volume of 364,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,847,947. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

