Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 24,993.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.26. The company had a trading volume of 53,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.34.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

