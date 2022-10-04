American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Down 12.8% in September

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,600 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the August 31st total of 637,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Vanguard Stock Up 5.7 %

American Vanguard stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.77. 254,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,694. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $610.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.85. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In other news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $969,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,699.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

