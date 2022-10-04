American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Holdings Lifted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141,370 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.53% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after buying an additional 120,135 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 756,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 113,009 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 93,879 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 472,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Bank of America lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

AEO opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

