Altus Holdings Lp Gso Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. 1,196,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,213. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a current ratio of 11.48.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Altus Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

