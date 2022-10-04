Altura (ALU) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $479,282.00

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Altura coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Altura has a market capitalization of $22.15 million and approximately $479,282.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Altura has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004519 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $325.72 or 0.01599429 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About Altura

Altura is a coin. Its launch date was May 25th, 2021. Altura’s total supply is 1,330,000,000 coins. The official website for Altura is www.alturanft.com. The Reddit community for Altura is https://reddit.com/r/AlturaNFT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Altura

According to CryptoCompare, “Altura is a smart contract platform that allows game developers to mint, distribute and transact Smart NFTs representing in-game items. Smart NFTs are NFTs with dynamic properties that can change based on certain conditions. Smart NFTs are the next step to making decentralized in-game items mainstream and offer a massive range of potential opportunities that are not possible with traditional NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Altura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Altura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

