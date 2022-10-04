Alphr finance One Day Volume Reaches $14,600.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Alphr finance has a market cap of $23,689.98 and approximately $14,600.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.20 or 0.99911599 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00052095 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00078443 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance (CRYPTO:ALPHR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2021. Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $ALPHR token is a utility token. The token will be required to access some functionalities of the Alphr platform and pay for the fees, specifically creating a new AMT pool. In addition to this, 75% of the protocol fees will be utilized to remunerate Alphr users providing liquidity on Uniswap in exchange for the service they are providing to the protocol and Alphr ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

