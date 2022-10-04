Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of ALLY traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. 115,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,013. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $62,590,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,563.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,701 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,514 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,756.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

