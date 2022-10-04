AllSafe (ASAFE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.00

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $49,414.22 and approximately $21.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00033794 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001963 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000341 BTC.
AllSafe Profile
AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling AllSafe
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars.
