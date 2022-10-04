Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Allego in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE ALLG opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. Allego has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Allego during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

