Alien Worlds (TLM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.03 Million

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $34.90 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ launch date was February 21st, 2021. Alien Worlds’ total supply is 1,417,536,973 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alien Worlds’ official website is alienworlds.io.

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

According to CryptoCompare, “Alien Worlds is a game where users can earn Trilium (TLM) for mining and have a chance to mine an NFT game card each time they mine. This DeFi Metaverse is a blockchain-based game and free to play for anyone. After getting a WAX Cloud Wallet login, and logging in at play.alienworlds.io explorers will receive a tool to begin mining. With the simple mining activity, one receives Trilium (TLM), a blockchain token. Trilium can be used to stake to one or more of six planets and register as a candidate to become a planetary councilor and potentially rule the planet. NFT game cards are used in new and creative ways over time, including “shining” to upgrade the cards and battling in the Thunderdome. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube Whitepaper “

