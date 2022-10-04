Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Position Raised by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6,112.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 862,314 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $33,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 480.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 381,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,020,000.

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 136,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.18.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

