Alchemix Hits Market Cap of $36.65 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $36.65 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for $20.60 or 0.00105138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Alchemix alerts:

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,779,299 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemix is alchemix.fi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community.”

