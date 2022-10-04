Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Short Interest Up 10.6% in September

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $282.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.06. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

