Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Richelieu Gestion PLC’s 9th Largest Position

Richelieu Gestion PLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 3.3% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Richelieu Gestion PLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.25.

NYSE APD traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.04. 13,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day moving average is $245.15. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

