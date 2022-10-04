Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

AEM opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $63,847,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

