Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after purchasing an additional 730,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,114,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,536,000 after purchasing an additional 136,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,155,000 after purchasing an additional 93,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $165.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

