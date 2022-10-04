African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.91

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 919696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

African Gold Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On African Gold Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGAC. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

